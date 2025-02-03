Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 06:01 PM
Four ships namely, Hong Kong, Lady Lily, Leader and Lila Confidence scheduled to load/offload Rice, Mogas and Chemicals, berthed at Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal on Sunday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Four ships namely, Hong Kong, Lady Lily, Leader and Lila Confidence scheduled to load/offload Rice, Mogas and Chemicals, berthed at Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal on Sunday.
Meanwhile three more ships, OM Shanghai, CL Diyin He and Kyra Zafria carrying Chemicals, Coal and Canola seeds also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them Chemicals carrier Lila Confidence left the port on Monday morning and another ship, M.
T Torm Diana is expected to sail on today afternoon.
A cargo volume of 99,022 comprising 85,644 tonnes imports cargo and 13,378 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 519 Containers (429 TEUs Imports and 90 TEUs export) during the last 24 hours.
There are 17 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them three ships namely OM Shanghai, CL Diyin He and Yun Ding 19 & another ship Seaspan Santos carrying Chemicals, Coal, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, LCT, PIBT and QICT respectively on Monday.
Recent Stories
Commissioner inspects polio vaccination centre at general bus stand
Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for Pe ..
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more points
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting cultur ..
Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala
DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector
Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025
Palestinian presidency accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' in West Bank
EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations
Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%: data
Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%
UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..
More Stories From Business
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more points7 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's industrial real estate sector to see robust growth in 202534 minutes ago
-
Single-digit markup rate imperative for economic growth: FCCI president54 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs200 per tola to Rs.292,40054 minutes ago
-
Core inflation decelerates to 2.4 percent in January 20251 hour ago
-
Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%: data3 minutes ago
-
Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%3 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 minutes ago
-
Turkish inflation slows to 42.1% in January3 minutes ago
-
CDNS revises target of Rs 40 billion for Islamic Finance in FY 2024-254 hours ago
-
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points4 hours ago
-
Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizenship by investment4 hours ago