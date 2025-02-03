Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 06:01 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Four ships namely, Hong Kong, Lady Lily, Leader and Lila Confidence scheduled to load/offload Rice, Mogas and Chemicals, berthed at Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, OM Shanghai, CL Diyin He and Kyra Zafria carrying Chemicals, Coal and Canola seeds also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them Chemicals carrier Lila Confidence left the port on Monday morning and another ship, M.

T Torm Diana is expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 99,022 comprising 85,644 tonnes imports cargo and 13,378 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 519 Containers (429 TEUs Imports and 90 TEUs export) during the last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them three ships namely OM Shanghai, CL Diyin He and Yun Ding 19 & another ship Seaspan Santos carrying Chemicals, Coal, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, LCT, PIBT and QICT respectively on Monday.

