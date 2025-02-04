Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 06:11 PM
Five ships, Seaspan Santos, Yun Ding-19, OM Shanghai and Cl Diyin He carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals and Coal berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Five ships, Seaspan Santos, Yun Ding-19, OM Shanghai and Cl Diyin He carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals and Coal berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.
Meanwhile five more ships, Nagoya Express, MSC Barcelona, GFS Ruby, Dumbledore and EVA Diamond carrying Container, Palm oil and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Inlaco Express, Seaspan Santos, Om Shanghai, Leader and Fuwairit are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 140,421 tonnes, comprising 107,017 tonnes imports cargo and 33,404 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,540 Containers (1,080 TEUs Imports & 1,460 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Barcelona, GLBS Hero, Ncc Sama and Alaa scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Gas oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1,
FOTCO and EVTL are respectively on Tuesday, while three more ships, MSC Positano, Maersk Cairo and CMA CGM Dolphin are due arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
SECP for easing name reservation requirements for companies
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at the Zayed II Military College ..
RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses
UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..
NUST and Civil Services Academy ink MoU
Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth
MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation
NAB, PPRA sign MoU for ensuring transparency in public procurement process
AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..
Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO
Over Rs 186 bln distributed under PMLYS ; Rana Mashhood
More Stories From Business
-
SECP for easing name reservation requirements for companies4 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 809 more points25 minutes ago
-
RTO-1 achieves monthly target by 110%25 minutes ago
-
Ahsan highlights universities’ role in promoting research for national development25 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs1900 per tola to Rs.294,3001 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar15 minutes ago
-
RTO-I Karachi collects Rs 28.6 billion taxes in Jan 253 hours ago
-
Banks to remain closed on Wednesday 5 February10 minutes ago
-
UBS profit beats forecast as Credit Suisse merger nears end10 minutes ago
-
Stocks and peso boosted by Trump's Mexico, Canada tariff delay10 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks and peso rise on Trump's Mexico, Canada tariff delay5 minutes ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 03 February 20255 minutes ago