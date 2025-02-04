Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

February 04, 2025

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, Seaspan Santos, Yun Ding-19, OM Shanghai and Cl Diyin He carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals and Coal berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday

Meanwhile five more ships, Nagoya Express, MSC Barcelona, GFS Ruby, Dumbledore and EVA Diamond carrying Container, Palm oil and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five more ships, Nagoya Express, MSC Barcelona, GFS Ruby, Dumbledore and EVA Diamond carrying Container, Palm oil and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Inlaco Express, Seaspan Santos, Om Shanghai, Leader and Fuwairit are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 140,421 tonnes, comprising 107,017 tonnes imports cargo and 33,404 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,540 Containers (1,080 TEUs Imports & 1,460 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Barcelona, GLBS Hero, Ncc Sama and Alaa scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Gas oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1,

FOTCO and EVTL are respectively on Tuesday, while three more ships, MSC Positano, Maersk Cairo and CMA CGM Dolphin are due arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.

APP/mzr/

