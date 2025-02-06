Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Seven ships, Maersk Cairo, Leo, CMA CGM Dolphin, Maria, Nakhal Silver, Al-Areesh and DL-Pansy scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Power Gas Port Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile another ship ‘ONE Reassurance’ carrying Container is also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.

Thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Cairo, CMA CGM Dolphin, Leo and CL Diyin He left the port on today morning, while two more ships, NCC Sama and Alaa are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 161,432 tonnes, comprising 121,431 tonnes imports cargo and 40,001 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,814 Containers (1,448 TEUs Imports & 1,366 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Thirteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, EVA Diamond, Kyra Zafria, One Reasuarnce, Nagoya X-Press and GFS Ruby & two more ships, SSL Brahmaputra and Bolan carrying Chemicals, Coal, Container and Mogas are expected to take berths at EVTL, PIBT, QICT and FOTCO are respectively on today Thursday.

APP/as/

