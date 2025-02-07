Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Five ships, Nagoya Express,SSL Brahmaputra, ONE Reassurance and GFS Ruby carrying Container berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Thursday, Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Positano, Bolan and Woodside Charles Allen carrying Container, Mogas and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Nagoya Express and SSL Brahmaputra left the port on Friday morning, while five more ships, GFS Ruby, ONE Reassurance, Nakhal Silver, Alaa and Al-Areesh are expected to sail on Friday.
Cargo volume of 172,825 tonnes, comprising 117,350 tonnes imports cargo and 55,475 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,874 Containers (2,448 TEUs Imports & 1,426 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, MSC Positano, Saga, Bolan, EVA Diamond and Woodside Charles Allen carrying Container, Palm oil, Mogas, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and EETL are respectively on Friday, while another containers ship ‘X-Press Kohima’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.
