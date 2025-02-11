Open Menu

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where two ships, Eleni-T and Iskenderun-Mscheduled to load/offload Container and Rice, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Monday 10th February.

Meanwhile five more ships, Karlskrona, Asia Liberty, Spike, Kathrine Kosan and Kouros Queen carrying Container, Palm oil, Soya-Bean Seed, Chemicals and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Eleni-T, Maria and Chinooki are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 104,800 tonnes, comprising 87,676 tonnes imports cargo and 17,124 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,250 Containers (1,620 TEUs Imports & 630 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Clipper Aegina, Corona, Kouros Queen and Karlskrona & three more ships, MSC Positano, MSC Pamela and DM Dragon scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Coal, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, QICT and EVTL are respectively on today Tuesday 11 th February, while another containers ship ‘Maersk Cape Town’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.

