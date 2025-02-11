Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where two ships, Eleni-T and Iskenderun-Mscheduled to load/offload Container and Rice, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Monday 10th February.
Meanwhile five more ships, Karlskrona, Asia Liberty, Spike, Kathrine Kosan and Kouros Queen carrying Container, Palm oil, Soya-Bean Seed, Chemicals and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Eleni-T, Maria and Chinooki are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 104,800 tonnes, comprising 87,676 tonnes imports cargo and 17,124 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,250 Containers (1,620 TEUs Imports & 630 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Clipper Aegina, Corona, Kouros Queen and Karlskrona & three more ships, MSC Positano, MSC Pamela and DM Dragon scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Coal, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, QICT and EVTL are respectively on today Tuesday 11 th February, while another containers ship ‘Maersk Cape Town’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future
Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges
Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity
Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers
UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation
UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report32 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1716 against USD Tuesday2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 0.63 pct higher2 hours ago
-
Türkiye's retail sales growth slows in December2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at Tuesday's open2 hours ago
-
Exchnage rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 20257 hours ago
-
Global stocks markets push higher despite more Trump tariffs16 hours ago
-
Over 100 Pakistani IT companies participating in LEAP 202517 hours ago