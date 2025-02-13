Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 06:15 PM

Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Dumbledore, Falcon Royal and Doha carrying Palm oil, Mogas and LNG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Dumbledore, Falcon Royal and Doha carrying Palm oil, Mogas and LNG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile four more ships, Breman Express, SIBI, Kosei and Khairpur scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Bitumen and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage on during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Kyra Zafira and Kouros Queen are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 129,777 tonnes, comprising 119,312 tonnes imports cargo and 10,465 tonnes export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are Eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, DSM London, Kathrine Kosan and Bremen Express & another ship ‘Maersk Capetown’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Thursday, while another containers ship ‘X-Press Mekong’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Friday.

