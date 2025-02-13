Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 06:15 PM
Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Dumbledore, Falcon Royal and Doha carrying Palm oil, Mogas and LNG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on during last 24 hours
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Dumbledore, Falcon Royal and Doha carrying Palm oil, Mogas and LNG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on during last 24 hours.
Meanwhile four more ships, Breman Express, SIBI, Kosei and Khairpur scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Bitumen and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage on during last 24 hours.
A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Kyra Zafira and Kouros Queen are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.
Cargo volume of 129,777 tonnes, comprising 119,312 tonnes imports cargo and 10,465 tonnes export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are Eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, DSM London, Kathrine Kosan and Bremen Express & another ship ‘Maersk Capetown’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Thursday, while another containers ship ‘X-Press Mekong’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Friday.
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other ..
PSX closes on a negative tradition session today
CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers for 'e& money' app
UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa contribute to youth development
Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost per year
WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding reached AED229 billion
Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facility
JAFZA, A-HEAT to establish largest heat exchanger facility in GCC
WGS: Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of UAE Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact
Somaliland President praises UAE continued support, seeks stronger bilateral par ..
CISSS, IICA sign MoU to enhance research, regional dialogue
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes social media spotlight
More Stories From Business
-
PSX closes on a negative tradition session today3 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar7 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 360 points7 minutes ago
-
3-day Pak-China Chah (Love) Festival to start from 21st2 hours ago
-
Turkish President's visit to boost bilateral trade2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye agree to deepen multiple cooperation; vow efforts for $5b trade volume2 minutes ago
-
PFC makes significant impact at 11th IDF2 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,500 per tola to Rs.304,0003 hours ago
-
Pakistan State Oil (PSO) posts PKR 11.2 billion profit in 1HFY252 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 minutes ago
-
Pak-Türkiye Strengthen economic ties with 21 new agreements, trade expansion plans4 hours ago