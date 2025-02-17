Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

February 17, 2025

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Positano, Sibi, Au Libra and MP MR Tanker scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil and Mogas-92, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-

Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five more ships, Gulf Barakah, SSI Victory, Asia Unity, UOG Harriet-G and Woodside Charles Allen also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out

of them two ships, MSC Positano and DSM London are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 71,221 tonnes, comprising 31,578 tonnes imports cargo and

39,643 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,191 Containers (1,559 TEUs Imports

& 1,632 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Spike, Woodside Charles Allen and Gulf Barakah & another containers ship ‘Conti-Courage’ carrying Soya Bean Seed, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EETL and QICT are respectively on Monday while another containers ship ‘MSC Nairobi-X’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.

