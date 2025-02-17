Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Positano, Sibi, Au Libra and MP MR Tanker scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil and Mogas-92, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-
Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.
Meanwhile five more ships, Gulf Barakah, SSI Victory, Asia Unity, UOG Harriet-G and Woodside Charles Allen also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out
of them two ships, MSC Positano and DSM London are expected to sail on Monday.
Cargo volume of 71,221 tonnes, comprising 31,578 tonnes imports cargo and
39,643 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,191 Containers (1,559 TEUs Imports
& 1,632 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Spike, Woodside Charles Allen and Gulf Barakah & another containers ship ‘Conti-Courage’ carrying Soya Bean Seed, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EETL and QICT are respectively on Monday while another containers ship ‘MSC Nairobi-X’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim9 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week on high note1 hour ago
-
Chinese shares open higher Monday2 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1702 against USD Monday2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 20255 hours ago
-
Economic Watch: Rise of immersive VR industry drives vitality of China's cultural consumption market20 hours ago
-
Chinese bubble tea maker clears Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing hearing20 hours ago
-
Finance Minister joins high-level discussion at AlUla Conference22 hours ago
-
28 new fodder varieties introduced to boost milk, meat production24 hours ago
-
PIDE VC calls for decisive action to integrate renewable energy with carbon-credit markets24 hours ago