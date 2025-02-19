Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Nairobi, DA Cui Yun, Sea Legend and Spike carrying Container, General Cargo, Soya Bean Oil and Soya Bean Seed, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Team View, Golden Curl and Emma Grace scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil

and Soya Bean also arrived at the outer anchorage on Tuesday.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Nairobi, MP MR Tanker and Woodside Charles Allen left the port this morning, while another container ship ‘Maersk Cabo Verde’ expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 127,528 tonnes, comprising 66,613 tonnes import cargo and 60,915 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,253 Containers (116 TEUs Imports & 3,137 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are Thirteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a petroleum product carrier ‘UOG Harriet’ three more ships, Shangao, Maersk Cabo Verde and CMA CGM Otello carrying Mogas, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT and QICT are respectively on Wednesday, while another containers ship ‘MSC Positano’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.

