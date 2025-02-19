Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Nairobi, DA Cui Yun, Sea Legend and Spike carrying Container, General Cargo, Soya Bean Oil and Soya Bean Seed, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, three more ships, Team View, Golden Curl and Emma Grace scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil
and Soya Bean also arrived at the outer anchorage on Tuesday.
A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Nairobi, MP MR Tanker and Woodside Charles Allen left the port this morning, while another container ship ‘Maersk Cabo Verde’ expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.
Cargo volume of 127,528 tonnes, comprising 66,613 tonnes import cargo and 60,915 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,253 Containers (116 TEUs Imports & 3,137 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are Thirteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a petroleum product carrier ‘UOG Harriet’ three more ships, Shangao, Maersk Cabo Verde and CMA CGM Otello carrying Mogas, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT and QICT are respectively on Wednesday, while another containers ship ‘MSC Positano’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 minutes ago
-
Gold up by Rs.3,800 per tola to reach record level of Rs.308,00016 minutes ago
-
Cement exports increase 24.85% to $188.091 mln in 7 months2 hours ago
-
Global Fintech investments in 2024 down to 7-year low2 hours ago
-
China Focus: China's property market continues to warm as trading, sentiment improve2 hours ago
-
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan visit AirSial head office3 hours ago
-
POL imports up by 1.35% to $9.458 bln in 7 months3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
CEO PSX sees significant uptick in foreign investments in 20255 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 20257 hours ago