Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Nairobi, DA Cui Yun, Sea Legend and Spike carrying Container, General Cargo, Soya Bean Oil and Soya Bean Seed, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Team View, Golden Curl and Emma Grace scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil

and Soya Bean also arrived at the outer anchorage on Tuesday.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Nairobi, MP MR Tanker and Woodside Charles Allen left the port this morning, while another container ship ‘Maersk Cabo Verde’ expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 127,528 tonnes, comprising 66,613 tonnes import cargo and 60,915 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,253 Containers (116 TEUs Imports & 3,137 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are Thirteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a petroleum product carrier ‘UOG Harriet’ three more ships, Shangao, Maersk Cabo Verde and CMA CGM Otello carrying Mogas, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT and QICT are respectively on Wednesday, while another containers ship ‘MSC Positano’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

11 minutes ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

26 minutes ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

55 minutes ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

55 minutes ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

1 hour ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

2 hours ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

3 hours ago
 PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Gover ..

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business