Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Unific-VI,Seaspan Santos, Katsuyama and LMZ Pluto carrying Container, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, SM Mahi, MSC Michigan-VII and Stenia Colossus carrying Container and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours,

out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Unific-VI’ left the port on today morning.

Cargo volume of 114,101 tonnes, comprising 64,775 tonnes imports cargo and 49,326 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,380 Containers (1,784 TEUs Imports & 1,596 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, SM Mahi, MSC Michigan-VII and Stenia Colossus Container and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-4 and QICT are respectively on today Tuesday 25 th February, while two more container ships, MSC Cairo-IV and Marathopolis are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.

APP/MSQ