Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Unific-VI,Seaspan Santos, Katsuyama and LMZ Pluto carrying Container, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.
Meanwhile three more ships, SM Mahi, MSC Michigan-VII and Stenia Colossus carrying Container and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours,
out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Unific-VI’ left the port on today morning.
Cargo volume of 114,101 tonnes, comprising 64,775 tonnes imports cargo and 49,326 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,380 Containers (1,784 TEUs Imports & 1,596 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, SM Mahi, MSC Michigan-VII and Stenia Colossus Container and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-4 and QICT are respectively on today Tuesday 25 th February, while two more container ships, MSC Cairo-IV and Marathopolis are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 minutes ago
-
PIDE's 5th two-day RASTA conference starts Wednesday26 minutes ago
-
Exports up by 7.22% to Rs 5.448 trillion in 7 months56 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 20255 hours ago
-
Housing Minister expresses felicitation to Brunei on 41st National Day13 hours ago
-
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite14 hours ago
-
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite14 hours ago
-
CDWP approves Rs.49 bln projects, recommends Rs.19.96 bln others to ECNEC14 hours ago
-
Smart WASA Project introduced to facilitate consumers: Shoaib Rasheed15 hours ago
-
KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept completes work on 8 small dams16 hours ago