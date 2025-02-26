Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Three ships, SM Mahi, MSC Michigan and Stenia Colossus carrying Container and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal 3&4 respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Marathopolis, Nave Rigel and Kaisa-I carrying Container, Gas oil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage on Wednesday morning.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two container ships, Seaspan Santosa and MSC Michigan-VII left the port on today morning, while four more ships, SM Mahi, Katsuyama, LMZ

Pluto and CS Satira expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 203,483 tonnes, comprising 98,851 tonnes imports cargo and 104,632 tonnes export cargo carried in 7,392 Containers (2,774 TEUs Imports & 4,618 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Hansa Oslo, Nave Rigel, Kaisa-I and Marathopolis & another ship ‘MSC Cairo-IV’ caryying Palm oil, Gas oil, LPG and Container are expected to take

berths at LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Wednesday, while three more container ships, Tirua, One

Reliability and Wan Hai-501 are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens e ..

Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing ' ..

Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'

32 minutes ago
 'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Isl ..

'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO r ..

Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports

2 hours ago
 UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major resear ..

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects

3 hours ago
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense ..

UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs

3 hours ago
 ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

7 hours ago
 e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

13 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business