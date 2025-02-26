Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Three ships, SM Mahi, MSC Michigan and Stenia Colossus carrying Container and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal 3&4 respectively on Tuesday.
Meanwhile three more ships, Marathopolis, Nave Rigel and Kaisa-I carrying Container, Gas oil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage on Wednesday morning.
A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two container ships, Seaspan Santosa and MSC Michigan-VII left the port on today morning, while four more ships, SM Mahi, Katsuyama, LMZ
Pluto and CS Satira expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.
Cargo volume of 203,483 tonnes, comprising 98,851 tonnes imports cargo and 104,632 tonnes export cargo carried in 7,392 Containers (2,774 TEUs Imports & 4,618 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Hansa Oslo, Nave Rigel, Kaisa-I and Marathopolis & another ship ‘MSC Cairo-IV’ caryying Palm oil, Gas oil, LPG and Container are expected to take
berths at LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Wednesday, while three more container ships, Tirua, One
Reliability and Wan Hai-501 are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.
APP/mzr/
