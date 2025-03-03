Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 06:57 PM
Shipping activity was report at the port where two ships, MSC Positano and Woojin Frank carrying Container and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where two ships, MSC Positano and Woojin Frank carrying Container and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.
Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Krystal, Nymph, Norse Al-Tamira and Kathrine Kosan scheduled to load/offload Container, River Sand, Steel Coil and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two more ships, MSC Positano and Kanku Maru left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Vitality, Bolan and Woojin Frank expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 114,014 tonnes, comprising 86,811 tonnes imports cargo and 27,203 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,807 Containers (661 TEUs Imports & 1,146 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Asia Unity, MP MR Tanker and MSC Krystal & another ship ‘Eleni-T carrying Palm oil, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO and QICT are respectively on today Monday 03 rd March, while two more container ships, America and Valence are due to arrive at outer
anchorage on Tuesday 04 th March, 2025.
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
UAEAA, ICAC sign MoU to deepen anti-corruption cooperation
KSA launches dates distribution program for Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will lock horns in Dubai semi-final ..
Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..
Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..
Women’s development vital for sustainable economic stability: Adviser to Chief ..
Balochistan’s products in Middle East & Central Asia
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition
PBF, AASS sign MOU for bridging Pakistan conference
SBP revises office,business hours for banks during Ramzan
More Stories From Business
-
Pest infestation in maize and cotton crops can cause colossal loss: experts1 hour ago
-
Rwanda's high Commissioner pays, five days visit to Central Punjab business community1 hour ago
-
Valuation Directorate vital in resolving trade, industry-related issues: LCCI1 hour ago
-
SMEDA conducts consultative session2 hours ago
-
SBP revises office,business hours for banks during Ramzan8 minutes ago
-
KP CS reviews financial position, highlights revenue growth2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs.1,500 per tola3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,264 points5 minutes ago
-
Over 5.5m cotton bales arrive at factories4 hours ago
-
Machinery imports go up by 16.17% in seven months4 hours ago
-
Türkiye's inflation eases further in February, below forecasts5 hours ago
-
Asian markets creep up on hopes of China fiscal response to Trump tariffs5 hours ago