Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Published March 04, 2025

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Krystal, Eleni-T, Asia Unity and MP MR Tanker carrying Container, Palm oil and Mogas,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile six more ships, America, Valence, Lian Shun Hu, Toiny, IVS Progress and Montevideo-I scheduled to load/offload Container, Fuel oil, Chick Peas and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours,

out of them two more ships, MSC Krystal and Team View left the port on today early morning.

Cargo volume of 102,022 tonnes, comprising 63,884 tonnes imports cargo and 38,138 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,681 Containers (2,468 TEUs Imports & 2,213 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships,America, Valence, Nymph and IVS Progress scheduled to load/offload Container, River Sand and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2 and PIBT are respectively on today Tuesday 04 th March, while two more container ships, MSC Positano and Maersk Cairo are due to arrive at outer

anchorage on Wednesday.

