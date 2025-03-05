Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, America, Valence,Nymph, Norse Altamira, Katagalan Brave and IVS Progress scheduled to

load/offload Container, River Sand, Steel Coil, Soya Bean Seed and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal 1&2, Grain Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Maria Glory and Doha, carrying Mogas and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage on this morning.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three more ships, MP MR Tanker-1, America and Valence are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 174,920 tonnes, comprising 110,196 tonnes imports cargo and 64,724 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,384 Containers (2,005 TEUs Imports & 3,379 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships,

Lian Shun Hu and Doha & another ship ‘Maersk Cairo’ scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, LNG and Container expected to take berths at FOTCO, EETL and QICT are respectively on today Wednesday 05 th March, while two more container ships, MSC Positano and CMA CGM Nabuco are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 06 th March, 2025.

APP/MSQ