Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, America, Valence,Nymph, Norse Altamira, Katagalan Brave and IVS Progress scheduled to

load/offload Container, River Sand, Steel Coil, Soya Bean Seed and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal 1&2, Grain Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Maria Glory and Doha, carrying Mogas and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage on this morning.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three more ships, MP MR Tanker-1, America and Valence are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 174,920 tonnes, comprising 110,196 tonnes imports cargo and 64,724 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,384 Containers (2,005 TEUs Imports & 3,379 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships,

Lian Shun Hu and Doha & another ship ‘Maersk Cairo’ scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, LNG and Container expected to take berths at FOTCO, EETL and QICT are respectively on today Wednesday 05 th March, while two more container ships, MSC Positano and CMA CGM Nabuco are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 06 th March, 2025.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

China prioritises high-level scientific, technolog ..

China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance

1 minute ago
 CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

16 minutes ago
 Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patie ..

UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

4 hours ago
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza ea ..

Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..

11 hours ago
 Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during R ..

Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan

11 hours ago
 UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s ini ..

UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rul ..

UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..

12 hours ago
 Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

13 hours ago
 Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion ..

Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business