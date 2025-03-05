Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, America, Valence,Nymph, Norse Altamira, Katagalan Brave and IVS Progress scheduled to
load/offload Container, River Sand, Steel Coil, Soya Bean Seed and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal 1&2, Grain Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, two more ships, Maria Glory and Doha, carrying Mogas and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage on this morning.
A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three more ships, MP MR Tanker-1, America and Valence are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 174,920 tonnes, comprising 110,196 tonnes imports cargo and 64,724 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,384 Containers (2,005 TEUs Imports & 3,379 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships,
Lian Shun Hu and Doha & another ship ‘Maersk Cairo’ scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, LNG and Container expected to take berths at FOTCO, EETL and QICT are respectively on today Wednesday 05 th March, while two more container ships, MSC Positano and CMA CGM Nabuco are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 06 th March, 2025.
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance
CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code
Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024
UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan
UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..
UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1714 against USD Wednesday46 minutes ago
-
Singapore allocates 7.5 mln USD for coffeeshop toilet cleanliness46 minutes ago
-
Singapore's retail sales rebound in January46 minutes ago
-
China to increase defense budget by 7.2 percent in 202546 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Multiple indicators point to sustained recovery of China's economy56 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 20254 hours ago
-
Stock markets, oil slide on trade war fears as US tariffs bite13 hours ago
-
US is top military aid supplier to Ukraine14 hours ago