Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 07:03 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Five ships, MSC Positano, Gramba, Dolphin-08, Kathrine Kosan and Montevideo-I scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil, Chemicals and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal 2&1, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Dublin Eagle, Gall and TCLC Quanzhou scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil and Pet-coke also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, CMA CGM Nabuco and Doha left the port on today morning, while three more ship, MSC Positano, Asia Unity and Katherine Kosan expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 170,396 tonnes, comprising 109,746 tonnes imports cargo and 60,650 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,974 Containers (2,463 TEUs Imports & 1,511 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them edible oil carrier ‘Thetis Leona’ & another ship ‘Jal Siddhi’ carrying Palm oil and Chemicals expected to take berths at LCT and EVTL are respectively on Friday, while two more container ships, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan and X-Press Kohima are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.

