Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where two ships, Lucky Star-06 and Santiago-I carrying Palm oil and Soya bean oil, berthed at Multi-Purpose

Terminal-1and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Gulf Barakah, Maritime Amity, Chinook-I, Saga and Loevtakken carrying Container and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours,

out of them two ships, Maria Glory and Methane Alison Victory left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Lucky Star-1 and TCLC Quanzhou expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 123,405 tonnes, comprising 113,100 tonnes imports cargo and 10,305 tonnes export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships,Gulf Barakah and Alinya carrying Container and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT and MW-1 are respectively on today Monday 10 th March, while three more container ships, SM Mahi and MSC Positano are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.

APP/MSQ