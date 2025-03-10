Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where two ships, Lucky Star-06 and Santiago-I carrying Palm oil and Soya bean oil, berthed at Multi-Purpose

Terminal-1and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Gulf Barakah, Maritime Amity, Chinook-I, Saga and Loevtakken carrying Container and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours,

out of them two ships, Maria Glory and Methane Alison Victory left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Lucky Star-1 and TCLC Quanzhou expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 123,405 tonnes, comprising 113,100 tonnes imports cargo and 10,305 tonnes export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships,Gulf Barakah and Alinya carrying Container and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT and MW-1 are respectively on today Monday 10 th March, while three more container ships, SM Mahi and MSC Positano are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar A ..

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..

26 minutes ago
 TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC B ..

TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025

30 minutes ago
 Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

31 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 7,5 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..

46 minutes ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' c ..

Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership

46 minutes ago
 Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign ..

Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US

1 hour ago
Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given ..

Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?

1 hour ago
 GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing ..

GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen

Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen

2 hours ago
 Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering st ..

Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business