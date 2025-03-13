Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
March 13, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Maersk Capetown, CMA CGM La Scala, Dublin Eagle, Oasis, Bristol Trader and Amir Gas scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice/Cement, Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal 1&2, Engro Vopak Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday.
Meanwhile three more ships, Teno, Nord Utopia and Propell Progress with Container, Cement and Rice also arrived at outer anchorage on during last 24 hours.
A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Capetown and Al-Thakhira left the port on today morning, while four more ships, CMA CGM La Scala, VT Queen, Toiny and Amir Gas are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 121,196 tonnes, comprising 76,757 tonnes imports cargo and 44,439 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,190 Containers (1,771 TEUs Imports & 2,419 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 9 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Propel Progress, Bentley-1 and Teno & another containers ship ‘ONE Recommendation’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT and QICT are respectively on today Thursday 13 th March, while two more container ships, SSL Brahmaputra and Mol Presence are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Friday.
