Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:22 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Oriole, Lila Sydney,Stolt Cobalt and Khairpur scheduled to load/offload Cement, Iron Ore,
Chemicals and Mogas, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal 1&2, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours,
Meanwhile two more ships, Eleni-T and Tai Stride are also arrived at outer anchorage on today early morning.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours,out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Al-Rayyan’ left the port on today morning, while four more ships, Maritime Nordic, Stolt Cobalt and Ivan-6 are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 127,590 tonnes, comprising 117,759 tonnes imports cargo and 9,831 tonnes export cargo carried in 107 Containers (44 TEUs Imports &63 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships,Eleni-T, Ds Rosa, FSM and Tai Stride carrying Container, Palm oil, LPG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, EVTL and PIBT are respectively on today Monday 24 th March, while two more container ships, SM Mahi and Northern Jamboree due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 25 th March.
APP/MSQ
