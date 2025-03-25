Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Nothern Jamboree,Eleni-T, DS Rosa and Tai Stride carrying Container, Palm oil and Coal,

berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile four more ships, SM Mahi, Hatthaya Naree, K.K Marlin and Al- Marrouna with Container, Chick Peas, Mogas and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage same period as above mentioned.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Eleni-T and Agri Ocean are expected to sail on today after noon.

Cargo volume of 138,555 tonnes, comprising 88,025 tonnes imports cargo and 50,530 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,630 Containers (1,930 TEUs Imports & 1,700 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships,Super Arteta, FSM, Al-Marrouna, Naree, Nothern Jamboree and SM Mahi &another ship ‘MSC Positano’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT are respectively on today Tuesday 25 th March, while two more container ships,Marathopolis and Lotus-A due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.