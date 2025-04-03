Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Three ships, Maersk Cairo, CMA CGM Cendrillon and Spruce-2 carrying Container and Gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively Wednesday, Meanwhile four more ships, Kastos, Titan Unikum, Al- Kheesah and Yasa Neptune scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, Chemicals, LNG and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage on during last 24 hours.

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon, Maersk Cairo and Asia Liberty are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 111,256 tonnes, comprising 81,370 tonnes imports cargo and 29,886 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,688 Containers (1,930 TEUs Imports & 1,758 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Watasumi, Sinar Malahayati, Titan Unikum, Al-Kheesah and Yasa Neptune &, two more ships, Wan Hai-501 and Torrente carrying Chick Peas, Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, EVTL, PGPCL, PIBT and QICT are respectively on Thursday, while another containers ship ‘MSC Roberta-V’ due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Friday.

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop fligh ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty

57 seconds ago
 Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to e ..

Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..

16 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite on Thursday

China launches new satellite on Thursday

1 hour ago
 Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, souther ..

Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US

2 hours ago
 UN expresses concern over human toll resulting fro ..

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..

5 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

6 hours ago
 'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

13 hours ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli ..

Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

14 hours ago
 Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk ..

Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease

14 hours ago
 India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world ma ..

India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business