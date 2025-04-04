Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Seven ships, Torrente, Wan Hai- 501, One Motivatior, Watatsumi, Titan Unikum, Al-Kheesah and Yasa Neptune carrying Container, Chick Peas, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Marginal Wharf-1, Engro Vopak Terminal, Port Gas Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively Thursday 3 rd April, Meanwhile another ship ‘Bum Shin’ carrying Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage on same day
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Seven ships, Torrente, Wan Hai- 501, One Motivatior, Watatsumi, Titan Unikum, Al-Kheesah and Yasa Neptune carrying Container, Chick Peas, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Marginal Wharf-1, Engro Vopak Terminal, Port Gas Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively Thursday 3 rd April, Meanwhile another ship ‘Bum Shin’ carrying Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.
A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Torrente, Wan Hai-501, One Motivatior, Spruce-2 and Asia Liberty left the on today morning, while another ship ‘Titan Unikum’expected to sail on Friday afternoon.
Cargo volume of 171,073 tonnes, comprising 139,164 tonnes imports cargo and 31,909 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,836 Containers (1,959 TEUs Imports & 1,877 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are Seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Kastos and Sinar Malahayati & another ship ‘Furano Galaxy’ scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, Palm oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at FOTCO, LCT and EVTL are respectively on Friday, while two
more container ships, MSC Positano and Express Kohima due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievem ..
China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs
WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife
‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials
Aleem Khan meets Belarusian ministers; discusses bilateral cooperation
Five TMA Khanpur officers suspended following surprise visit by KP LG Minister
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 2.94 trillion in the market
Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..
2.6 million families get benefit from Ramazan Package 2025: Ahsan Iqbal
PSX turns bearish, loses 146 points
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..
More Stories From Business
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 2.94 trillion in the market7 minutes ago
-
2.6 million families get benefit from Ramazan Package 2025: Ahsan Iqbal7 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 146 points7 minutes ago
-
Shahid Imran hails reduction in electricity tariffs to boost industrial sector2 hours ago
-
FTO coordinator lauds tariff reduction, emphasizes role in promoting energy efficiency2 hours ago
-
With tariff war, Trump also reshapes how US treats allies7 minutes ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices up by 0.20pc3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar1 minute ago
-
FPCCI leadership felicities compensation of Rs 3500 billion govt treasury5 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 April 20251 minute ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 minute ago
-
Exports increase by 7.69% to $24.690 bln during Jul-March7 hours ago