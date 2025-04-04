Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Seven ships, Torrente, Wan Hai- 501, One Motivatior, Watatsumi, Titan Unikum, Al-Kheesah and Yasa Neptune carrying Container, Chick Peas, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Marginal Wharf-1, Engro Vopak Terminal, Port Gas Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively Thursday 3 rd April, Meanwhile another ship ‘Bum Shin’ carrying Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage on same day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Seven ships, Torrente, Wan Hai- 501, One Motivatior, Watatsumi, Titan Unikum, Al-Kheesah and Yasa Neptune carrying Container, Chick Peas, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Marginal Wharf-1, Engro Vopak Terminal, Port Gas Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively Thursday 3 rd April, Meanwhile another ship ‘Bum Shin’ carrying Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Torrente, Wan Hai-501, One Motivatior, Spruce-2 and Asia Liberty left the on today morning, while another ship ‘Titan Unikum’expected to sail on Friday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 171,073 tonnes, comprising 139,164 tonnes imports cargo and 31,909 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,836 Containers (1,959 TEUs Imports & 1,877 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are Seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Kastos and Sinar Malahayati & another ship ‘Furano Galaxy’ scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, Palm oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at FOTCO, LCT and EVTL are respectively on Friday, while two

more container ships, MSC Positano and Express Kohima due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.

