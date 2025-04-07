Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Six ships, X-Press Kohima, MSC Positano, Chem Houston, Seamec Gallant, Southern Shark and Khairpur carrying Container, Soya Bean oil, DAP, Chemicals and Gas oil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Six ships, X-Press Kohima, MSC Positano, Chem Houston, Seamec Gallant, Southern Shark and Khairpur carrying Container, Soya Bean oil, DAP, Chemicals and Gas oil,

berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively Sunday, Meanwhile another ship ‘Riva Wind’ carrying Coal also arrived at outer anchorage on Monday morning.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours,out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Orion Saint’ left the on Monday morning, while three more ships, MSC Positano, X-Press Kohima and Southern Shark expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 158,241 tonnes, comprising 137,620 tonnes imports cargo and 20,621 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,353 Containers (2,140 TEUs Imports & 1,213 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them bulk cargo carrier ‘Riva Wind’ & three more ships, Kaisa-I, MSC Aquarius and Seaspan Santos carrying Coal, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at PIBT, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Monday, while two more container ships, GFS Ranna and SM Mahi due to expected arrive at

outer anchorage on Tuesday.

