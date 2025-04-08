Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Seaspan Santos, MSC Aquarius, Kaisa-I and Riva Wind carrying Container, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Seaspan Santos, MSC Aquarius, Kaisa-I and Riva Wind carrying Container, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Kosei, Al-Diab-II, PGC Patreas and DSI Phoenix scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, LPG and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers carrier ‘MSC Aquarius’ left the on today morning, while five more ships, Chem Houston, Watasumi, Khairpur, Kaisa-1 and Seaspan Santos expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 126,300 tonnes, comprising 103,588 tonnes imports cargo and 22,712 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,433 Containers (3,097 TEUs Imports & 1,336 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Bitumen Kosei, Maersk Beaufort, Bolan, Al-Diab-II and DSI Phoenix & two more ships, Sea Dolphin-C and EVA Hong Kong scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, Mogas, LPG, Coal, Cement and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, SSGC, FOTCO, PIBT, MW-2 and EVTL are respectively on today Tuesday,while three more container ships, APL Mexico City, MSC Laussane-VI and Maersk Cape Town due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier ..

ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier Russian think-tank

3 minutes ago
 UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive ..

UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board

14 minutes ago
 DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing ov ..

DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime M ..

14 minutes ago
 FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Mosc ..

FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma

14 minutes ago
 Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

7 minutes ago
 China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to c ..

China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to cool tensions

8 minutes ago
President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excell ..

President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racin ..

15 minutes ago
 DPM Dar, Azerbaijan Minister Jabbarov underscore m ..

DPM Dar, Azerbaijan Minister Jabbarov underscore mutual ambition to fast-track p ..

3 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra ..

IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra Bibi's case

8 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in prot ..

Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in protest case

8 minutes ago
 Tap Payments receives payment services licence fro ..

Tap Payments receives payment services licence from Central Bank of UAE

29 minutes ago
 FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Se ..

FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Secretaries-General of National ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business