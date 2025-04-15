Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Eleni-T, Asia Inspire, Victoria Glory and IVS Went-Worth carrying Container, Palm oil, Gas oil and Coal berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively Monday.

Meanwhile eight more ships, MSC Roberta-V, SM Kaveri, MSC Yumna-VI, Kashi, Valianta, DM Condor, Lebrethah and IVS North Berwick carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Eleni-T and Norse Sequel are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 149,282 tonnes, comprising 116,755 tonnes imports cargo and 32,527 export cargo carried in 3,590 Containers (2,090 TEUs Imports & 1,500 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, MSC Positano, SM Kaveri, MSC Yumna, Sinar Toraja and Lebrethah carrying Container, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and EETL are respectively on today Tuesday 15th April, while two more container ships, CMA CGM Verdi and Wiking are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.

APP/MSQ

