Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, George Washington Bridge, CMA CGM Verdi, MSC Roberta-V and IVS North Berwick carrying Container and Coal berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively Wednesday.
Meanwhile four more ships, Spil Kartika, Twin Delight, Fortune Youngin and Bentley-1 scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, MSC Roberta-V, Lebrethah, IVS Went-worth, Asia Inspire, Victoria Glory and Sinar Toraja left the port today morning, while two more ships, George Washington Bridge and CMA CGM Verdi are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 163,385 tonnes, comprising 132,459 tonnes imports cargo and 30,926 export cargo carried in 6,673 Containers (5,134 TEUs Imports & 1,539 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Orchid Kefalonia, Ken Star, Al-Soor-II, DM Condor and Spil Kartika & two more ships, Wiking and Great Fortune carrying Palm oil, Gas oil, Chemicals, Container and Steel Coil are expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, FOTCO, EVTL, QICT and MW-1 are respectively on today Thursday 17th April, while another containers ship ‘CMA CGM Don Pascuale’ is due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Friday.
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina
UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security
Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo
ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler
ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..
Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation
Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 minutes ago
-
PIDE’s RASTA supports 40 research projects in 12 months26 minutes ago
-
Pak-Hungary Business Forum to be catalyst for bilateral economic ties: Commerce Minister2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 20255 hours ago
-
Stocks mixed as US hits Nvidia chip export to China15 hours ago
-
CCP slaps Rs 25 million fine on Hyundai for misleading tucson launch Offer15 hours ago
-
Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to China17 hours ago
-
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade17 hours ago
-
RCCI hosts Ethiopia Business Forum18 hours ago