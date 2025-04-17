Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, George Washington Bridge, CMA CGM Verdi, MSC Roberta-V and IVS North Berwick carrying Container and Coal berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Spil Kartika, Twin Delight, Fortune Youngin and Bentley-1 scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, MSC Roberta-V, Lebrethah, IVS Went-worth, Asia Inspire, Victoria Glory and Sinar Toraja left the port today morning, while two more ships, George Washington Bridge and CMA CGM Verdi are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 163,385 tonnes, comprising 132,459 tonnes imports cargo and 30,926 export cargo carried in 6,673 Containers (5,134 TEUs Imports & 1,539 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Orchid Kefalonia, Ken Star, Al-Soor-II, DM Condor and Spil Kartika & two more ships, Wiking and Great Fortune carrying Palm oil, Gas oil, Chemicals, Container and Steel Coil are expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, FOTCO, EVTL, QICT and MW-1 are respectively on today Thursday 17th April, while another containers ship ‘CMA CGM Don Pascuale’ is due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Friday.

