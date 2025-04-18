Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Seven ships, Wiking, Spil kartika, Orchid Kefalonia, Great Fortune, Ken Star, DM Kondor and Al Soor II carrying Container, Canola Oil, Steel Coil, Soyabean, Paraxylene and Gas Oil berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, MW-I, FAP, EVTL and FOTCO Terminal respectively Wednesday, Meanwhile four more ships, Twin Delight, Bentley I, Aquavita Bay and Zahra scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Coal and Gas Oil also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them one ship, Wiking left the port today morning, while six more ships, Spil Kartika, DM Condor, Great Fortune, Orchid Kefalonia, IVS North Berwick and Sal Twino Explore are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 153,201 tonnes, comprising 108,706 tonnes imports cargo and 44,495 export cargo carried in 3,930 Containers (1,502 TEUs Imports & 2,428 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are Eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, CMA CGM Don Pascuale, Aquavita Bay, Kashi, Twin Delight carrying Palm oil, Coal, Cement and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, PIBT, MW-2 and QICT are respectively on Friday.

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

18 minutes ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

25 minutes ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

30 minutes ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

3 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

3 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

3 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

14 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

15 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business