Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Seven ships, Wiking, Spil kartika, Orchid Kefalonia, Great Fortune, Ken Star, DM Kondor and Al Soor II carrying Container, Canola Oil, Steel Coil, Soyabean, Paraxylene and Gas Oil berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, MW-I, FAP, EVTL and FOTCO Terminal respectively Wednesday, Meanwhile four more ships, Twin Delight, Bentley I, Aquavita Bay and Zahra scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Coal and Gas Oil also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them one ship, Wiking left the port today morning, while six more ships, Spil Kartika, DM Condor, Great Fortune, Orchid Kefalonia, IVS North Berwick and Sal Twino Explore are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 153,201 tonnes, comprising 108,706 tonnes imports cargo and 44,495 export cargo carried in 3,930 Containers (1,502 TEUs Imports & 2,428 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are Eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, CMA CGM Don Pascuale, Aquavita Bay, Kashi, Twin Delight carrying Palm oil, Coal, Cement and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, PIBT, MW-2 and QICT are respectively on Friday.

APP/mzr/