Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:19 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Mol Presence, SSL Brahmaputra, Sotka, Donna Alexandra and Orion Saint carrying Container, Lentils, Soya Bean Seed and LNG berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-1, Grain Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively Sunday.
Meanwhile four more ships, Gulf Barakah, AB Oliva, Jipro Neftis and Nave Estella carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals and Gas Oil also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, SSL Brahmaputra and Twin Delight left the port today morning, while three more ships, Kashi, Aquavita Bay and Maritime Guardian are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 149,460 tonnes, comprising 140,259 tonnes imports cargo and 9,201 export cargo carried in 1,256 Containers (1,130 TEUs Imports & 126 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Gulf Barakah, Georgios-P, Valianta, Zahra, Jipro Neftis and Annita scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Palm oil, Chemicals, Gas oil and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, LCT, EVTL, FOTCO and PIBT are respectively on today Monday , while two more container ships, SM Mahi and MSC Sarah-V are due expected to arrive at Outer Anchorage on Tuesday.
