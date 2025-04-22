Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 07:01 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where seven ships, Gulf Barakah, SM Mahi, Georgios-P, Valianta, Jipro Neftis, Zahra and Annita scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement/Rice, Palm oil, Chemicals, Gas oil and Coal berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-2, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively Monday.

Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Sarah-V, Andrias-K, Atlantic Samurah, Volissos and Top Fortune scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Soya Bean Seed and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Orion Saint’ left the port today morning, while another containers ship ‘Gulf Barakah’ expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 154,925 tonnes, comprising 122,210 tonnes imports cargo and 32,715 export cargo carried in 3,600 Containers (1,800 TEUs Imports & 1,800 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Sarah-V, Top Fortune and Al-Kheesah carrying Container, Coal and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4 and PGPCL are respectively on today Tuesday , while two more container ships, Hyundai Hong-Kong and Marathopolis are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.

APP/MSQ

