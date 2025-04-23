Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, MSC Sarah-V, Al-Kheesah and Top Fortune carrying Container, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Gas Power Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal-4 respectively Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Hyundai Hong-Kong, Marathopolis and Hai Tun Zuo carrying Container and Gasoline also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Sarah-V, SM Mahi and Jipro Neftis left the port today morning, while three ships, Valianta, Annita and Zahra expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 136,948 tonnes, comprising 94,806 tonnes imports cargo and 42,142 export cargo carried in 2,836 Containers (843 TEUs Imports & 1,993 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Hyundai Hong-Kong, Marathopolis, Fortune Youngin, Nave Estella and Volissos carrying Container, Palm oil, Gas oil and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, FOTCO and PIBT are respectively on today Wednesday, while three more container ships, MSC Positano, ONE Magnificence and Tolten are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.

