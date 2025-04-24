Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Two ships, Hyundai Hong Kong and Fortune Youngin carrying Container and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively Wednesday.

Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Hyundai Hong Kong and Al-Kheesah left the port today morning, while two more ships, Zahra and Fortune Youngin expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 173,959 tonnes, comprising 153,662 tonnes imports cargo and 20,297 export cargo carried in 3,374 Containers (2,556 TEUs Imports & 818 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours (.

) The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as unde.

Seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Bentley-1, Nave Estella and Atlantic Samurah & two more ships, Tolten and ONE Magnificence carrying Palm oil, Gas Oil, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, PIBT and QICT are respectively on today Thursday.

APP/as/