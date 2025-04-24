Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Two ships, Hyundai Hong Kong and Fortune Youngin carrying Container and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively Wednesday.
Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Hyundai Hong Kong and Al-Kheesah left the port today morning, while two more ships, Zahra and Fortune Youngin expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 173,959 tonnes, comprising 153,662 tonnes imports cargo and 20,297 export cargo carried in 3,374 Containers (2,556 TEUs Imports & 818 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours (.
) The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as unde.
Seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Bentley-1, Nave Estella and Atlantic Samurah & two more ships, Tolten and ONE Magnificence carrying Palm oil, Gas Oil, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, PIBT and QICT are respectively on today Thursday.
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 minutes ago
-
Agricultural chemical imports increase 3.36% in 9 months6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $2.482 billion from IT services' export during Jul-Feb3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 20257 hours ago
-
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad17 hours ago
-
NA Committee on National Food Security meets17 hours ago
-
EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Trump fury18 hours ago
-
Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China trade, Fed18 hours ago
-
Finance minister highlights Pakistan’s efforts to address climate change through development of CP ..19 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal informed about Pak-Africa trade initiatives19 hours ago