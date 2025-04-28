Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Two ships, Andreas-K and AB Olivia scheduled to load/offload Rice and Palm oil, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively Sunday, while another containers ship ‘Seaspan Santos’ also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.
Four ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Georgios-P, Hai Tun Zuo and AB Olivia are expected to sail on Monday.
Cargo volume of 51,472 tonnes, comprising 47,767 tonnes imports cargo and 3,705 export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Seaspan Santos, Atlantic Samurai and Volissos & two more ships, SKY Runner and Ivan-6 carrying Container, Soya Bean Seed, Coal, Palm oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, MW-4, LCT and SSGC are respectively on Monday, while three more container ships, MSC Positano, MSC Shina-V and SM Kaveri due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.
APP/as/
