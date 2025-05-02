Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Seven ships, One Theseus, MSC Shina-V, Nagoya Express, Asia Liberty, Milaha Ras Laffan, KK Marlin and Thor Magnhild carrying Container, Palm oil, LNG, Gas oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Power Gas Port Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships, YunDing-19 and Christiana-P carrying Palm oil and Soya Bean Seed also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Umm Al-Amad’ left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Nagoya Express, One Theseus and MSC Shina-V are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 217,792 tonnes, comprising 172,664 tonnes imports cargo and 45,128 export cargo carried in 4,660 Containers (2,830 TEUs Imports & 1,830 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a chemicals carrier ‘Kaisa-1’ & two more ships, CMA CGM Bianca and GFS Ruby carrying LPG and Container are expected to take berths at EVTL, PIBT and QICT are respectively on Friday, while two more container ships, Express Kohima and MSC Bremen are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.

APP/as/