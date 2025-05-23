Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four ships namely, Falcon Royal, Gloria, Eva Tokyo and Milha Rass Laffan Carrying Palm oil, Soyabean, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Liquid Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Four ships namely, Falcon Royal, Gloria, Eva Tokyo and Milha Rass Laffan Carrying Palm oil, Soyabean, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Liquid Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal on Thursday.

Meanwhile another ship, Leonora Calicanto carrying Chemicals also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Fuwairit, MSC Falcon and Adventure left the port on Friday morning and another ship Sakizaya Unicorn is expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 141,240 comprising 111,490 tonnes imports cargo and 29,750 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 2,346 Containers (596 TEUs Imports and 1,750 TEUs export) during the last 24 hours.

Two ships, Seaspan Calicanto and INF Light at outer anchorage of the port and carrying Containers and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT and FOTCO respectively on Friday.

APP/as/