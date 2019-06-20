Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 20 June 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Six ships MOL Grandeur, Reem-2, Paros, Gaslog Savannah, Sky Ploeg and Maersk Progress carrying Containers, Coal, Bitumen, Chemicals, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal, Gasport Terminal, Liquid Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

While four more ships Tempanos, Magda, Sigapo and Navig-8 Amber carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Bitumen, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, two container vessels, MOL Grandeur & MSC Asya and gas carrier Ummbab sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and two more ships, Paros and Pavo Bright are expected to sail the same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward at the Port on Wednesday, where volume of 214,778 tonnes, comprising 157,702 tonnes imports cargo and 57,076 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,913 containers (TEUs), (909 TEUs imports and 3,004 TEUs exports) was handled during the last 24 hours.

Six ships Tempanos, Hansa America, As Paola, Gemini, IVS Bosch Hoek and Navig-8 Amber carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, PQEPT and EVTL respectively on Thursday.

While a container vessel Cosco Japan is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, June 21, and Happy Helena and MS Tiger are due to arrive on Saturday.