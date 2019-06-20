UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 20 June 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 03:02 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 20 June 2019

Six ships MOL Grandeur, Reem-2, Paros, Gaslog Savannah, Sky Ploeg and Maersk Progress carrying Containers, Coal, Bitumen, Chemicals, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal, Gasport Terminal, Liquid Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Six ships MOL Grandeur, Reem-2, Paros, Gaslog Savannah, Sky Ploeg and Maersk Progress carrying Containers, Coal, Bitumen, Chemicals, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal, Gasport Terminal, Liquid Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

While four more ships Tempanos, Magda, Sigapo and Navig-8 Amber carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Bitumen, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, two container vessels, MOL Grandeur & MSC Asya and gas carrier Ummbab sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and two more ships, Paros and Pavo Bright are expected to sail the same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward at the Port on Wednesday, where volume of 214,778 tonnes, comprising 157,702 tonnes imports cargo and 57,076 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,913 containers (TEUs), (909 TEUs imports and 3,004 TEUs exports) was handled during the last 24 hours.

Six ships Tempanos, Hansa America, As Paola, Gemini, IVS Bosch Hoek and Navig-8 Amber carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, PQEPT and EVTL respectively on Thursday.

While a container vessel Cosco Japan is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, June 21, and Happy Helena and MS Tiger are due to arrive on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Oil Progress Same Savannah Helena Anchorage Japan June Gas Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

UAE, Costa Rica fostering economic and investment ..

3 minutes ago

Russians' Real Incomes Gradually Returning to Grow ..

6 minutes ago

CAA to increase plastic wrapping luggage machines ..

6 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) to develop I-1 ..

6 minutes ago

EU under pressure over 2050 net zero emissions tar ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Says Inflation Rate in Russia Fell Below 5%

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.