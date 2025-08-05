Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Tanja, Pacific Nexus, Stanley Park and DSI Phoenix carrying Container, Steel Coil, Chemicals and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Marginal Wharf-4 Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Tanja, Pacific Nexus, Stanley Park and DSI Phoenix carrying Container, Steel Coil, Chemicals and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Marginal Wharf-4 Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Vittoria, Parea, Mega Benefit and Nepta carrying Container, Soya Bean Seed and LPG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Tanja’ left the port on today early morning, while two more ships, Pacific Nexus and Maria Topic expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 186,626 tonnes, comprising 106,961 tonnes imports cargo and 79,665 export cargo carried in 3,560 Containers (1,261 TEUs Imports & 2,299 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Parea, Nepta and MSC Vittoria & another ship ‘Valence’ carrying Soya Bean Seed, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, SSGC and QICT respectively on today 5th August.

Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Hansa Africa’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 6th August, 2025.

APP/MSQ