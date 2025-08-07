Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Six ships, Hansa Africa, Hong Yong Chang Sheng, PVT Solana, Blue Bird, DS Rosa and Fuwairit carrying Container, Palm oil, Mogas, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on

Wednesday, Meanwhile another chemicals carrier ‘Chemroad Hawk’ also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Hong Yong Chang Sheng’ is left the port on Thursday early morning, while three more ships, Hansa Africa, DS Rosa and MTR Chess-Master are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 238,185 tonnes, comprising 179,873 tonnes imports cargo and 58,312 export cargo carried in 5,583 Containers (2,505 TEUs Imports & 3,078 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, CNC Dream and Sea Bird carrying Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at EVTL and PIBT respectively on Thursday.

