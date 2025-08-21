Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Five ships, Hansa Africa, Groton, CMA CGM Otello, Khairpur and Sarwat Gas carrying containers, Mogas and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and SSGC Terminal the other day.
Meanwhile seven more ships carrying Containers, Soyabean seeds, Chemicals, LNG and Palm oil also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.
Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, Gas carrier Al-Qassar left the port on Thursday morning and five more ships, Hansa Africa, Groton, CMA CGM Otello, Morning Glory and Sarwat Gas are expected to sail on today afternoon.
A cargo volume of 157,244 comprising 119,216 tonnes imports cargo and 38,028 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 5,705 Containers (3,621 TEUs Imports and 2,084 TEUs export) during the last 24 hours.
15 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them four ships namely MSC Lyse V, Al-Salaimi, Hafnia Andrea and Southern Robin & another ship Venus carrying Containers, LNG, Palm oil, Chemicals and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, EETL, LCT, MW-1 and SSGC respectively on Thursday.
