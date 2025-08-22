Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Five ships, MSC Lyse-V, Hafnia Andrea, Southern Robin, Venus-09 and Al-Slami carrying Container, Palm oil, MEG, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.
Meanwhile two more ships, Angie and Bolan with Palm oil and Mogas also arrived at the outer anchorage on the same day.
Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Lyse-V, Southern Robin and Khairpur are expected to sail today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 211,845 tonnes, comprising 149,758 tonnes import cargo and 62,087 export cargo carried in 5,420 Containers (1,782 TEUs Imports & 3,638 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.
Twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Nave Cassiopeia and Aquavita Trust & another ship ‘SG Pegasus’ carrying Gas oil, Coal and Chemicals are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT and EVTL respectively on Friday, while two more container ships, MSC Mediterranean and Kumasi are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.
