Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Five ships, MSC Falcon-III, Bolan, AN-61, Sea Falcon and Zhong Chang Hong Sheng carrying Container, Mogas, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Marginal Wharf-4 and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday, Meanwhile another ship ‘Gramos’ with Steel Coil also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘LIA’ left the port on Friday morning, Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Falcon-III, PM Duke and AN-61 are expected to sail on Friday afternoon.
Cargo volume of 104,950 tonnes, comprising 83,190 tonnes imports cargo and 21,760 export cargo carried in 2,530 Containers (1,250 TEUs Imports & 1,280 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Solar Roma, EVA Fakuoka and Gramos & another ship ‘Stellar Isabella’ carrying Palm oil, Chemicals and Steel Coil are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, MW-1 and MW-2 respectively on Friday, while three more container ships, X-Press Salween, Carl Schulte and MSC York-VII due to arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.
APP/mzr/
