Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Bentley-1, Maya Gas-1, Cartagena and Al-Sakhamah carrying Palm oil, LPG, Gasoline and LNG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak TErminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile another containers ship ‘MSC Capri’ also arrived at outer anchorage on today.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Sea Falcon’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 109,275 tonnes, comprising 109,275 tonnes imports cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of a containers ship ‘MSC Capri’ & three more ships, X-Press Salween, Seaspan Santos and Carl Schulte with container are expected to take berths at QICT respectively on today September 1, while two more container ships, GFS JUno and MSC Pratiti due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.

APP/MSQ