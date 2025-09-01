Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 08:06 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Bentley-1, Maya Gas-1, Cartagena and Al-Sakhamah carrying Palm oil, LPG, Gasoline and LNG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak TErminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Bentley-1, Maya Gas-1, Cartagena and Al-Sakhamah carrying Palm oil, LPG, Gasoline and LNG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak TErminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile another containers ship ‘MSC Capri’ also arrived at outer anchorage on today.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Sea Falcon’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 109,275 tonnes, comprising 109,275 tonnes imports cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of a containers ship ‘MSC Capri’ & three more ships, X-Press Salween, Seaspan Santos and Carl Schulte with container are expected to take berths at QICT respectively on today September 1, while two more container ships, GFS JUno and MSC Pratiti due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

SC dismisses post-arrest bail of accused in drugs ..

SC dismisses post-arrest bail of accused in drugs case

50 seconds ago
 Punjab Socio-Economic Registry survey continues in ..

Punjab Socio-Economic Registry survey continues in Layyah

51 seconds ago
 FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review

FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review

10 minutes ago
 Qatar Olympic Committee expresses solidarity with ..

Qatar Olympic Committee expresses solidarity with Pakistan after floods

53 seconds ago
 Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1 ..

Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1.1m cusecs: CM Murad

10 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain in Rawal ..

Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain in Rawalpindi

54 seconds ago
Rana Mashood lauds NAVTTC’s performance, digital ..

Rana Mashood lauds NAVTTC’s performance, digital transformation

55 seconds ago
 Official fears more water in Sutlej; several villa ..

Official fears more water in Sutlej; several villages affected in Burewala

6 minutes ago
 ATC gives prosecution time on Sher Shah’s bail p ..

ATC gives prosecution time on Sher Shah’s bail plea

6 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif urges construction of small dams

Khawaja Asif urges construction of small dams

6 minutes ago
 Tremors felt in various cities

Tremors felt in various cities

6 minutes ago
 High Commissioner of Kenya visits PTA office

High Commissioner of Kenya visits PTA office

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business