Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Seven ships, MSC Pratiti, GFS Juno, Princess Wafya, Nakhal Silver, IDI, Al-Slami and Galini carrying Container, Steel Pallets, Palm oil, Gas oil, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Pakistan Gas Port Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Hansa Africa, Jin Shun He, Sentosa-66 and Ionic Kibou with Container, Fertilizer and Soya Bean Seed are also arrived at outer anchorage on during last 24 hours.

Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Pratiti and GFS Juno are left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Jin Shun He, Princess Wafya and Meghna Rose are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 131,128 tonnes, comprising 109,878 tonnes imports cargo and 21,250 export cargo carried in 3,147 Containers (1,897 TEUs Imports & 1,250 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of four ships, Ionic Kibou, Al-Diab-II, Hansa Africa and Jin Shun He & three more ships, CMA CGM Phoenix, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan and PHC Glory scheduled to load/offload Soya Bean Seed, LNG, Container and Rice are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, QICT and MW-2 respectively on Wednesday, while another containers ship ‘MSC York-VII’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.

APP/as/