Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Seven ships, MSC Pratiti, GFS Juno, Princess Wafya, Nakhal Silver, IDI, Al-Slami and Galini carrying Container, Steel Pallets, Palm oil, Gas oil, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Pakistan Gas Port Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday.
Meanwhile four more ships, Hansa Africa, Jin Shun He, Sentosa-66 and Ionic Kibou with Container, Fertilizer and Soya Bean Seed are also arrived at outer anchorage on during last 24 hours.
Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Pratiti and GFS Juno are left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Jin Shun He, Princess Wafya and Meghna Rose are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 131,128 tonnes, comprising 109,878 tonnes imports cargo and 21,250 export cargo carried in 3,147 Containers (1,897 TEUs Imports & 1,250 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of four ships, Ionic Kibou, Al-Diab-II, Hansa Africa and Jin Shun He & three more ships, CMA CGM Phoenix, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan and PHC Glory scheduled to load/offload Soya Bean Seed, LNG, Container and Rice are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, QICT and MW-2 respectively on Wednesday, while another containers ship ‘MSC York-VII’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.
APP/as/
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 minute ago
-
Over 1.3m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 3122 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan, Pakistan significant countries along ‘Silk Route’: Ambassador Alisher51 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Revival of Silk routes significant for Pak, Central Asian transit trade3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Indonesia, Pakistan negotiating on FTA for promoting trade liberalization4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 20256 hours ago
-
'Punjab CM played key role in mitigating flood devastation'16 hours ago
-
SBP annuls license of an exchange company on regulatory violations16 hours ago