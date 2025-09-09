Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Published September 09, 2025

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Eleni-T, African Arrow, Hellas Revenger, Sea Clipper, Alfios and Ogba scheduled to laod/offload Container, Cement, Palm oil, Mogas and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Saga, EVA Diamond, Kunlun and Alexander Schulte carrying Palm oil, LNG and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage on during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Vinaship Unity, Ionic Kibou and Chemroad Wing are left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Eleni-T and IVS Windsor are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 155,727 tonnes, comprising 116,337 tonnes imports cargo and 39,390 export cargo carried in 3,770 Containers (1,700 TEUs Imports & 2,070 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Ron Hua Wan and Santosa-66 & another ships, GFS Prime carrying Bitumen, Fertilizer and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP and QICT respectively on today ,while two more ships, Koi and Hansa Africa with Container are due to arrive at outer anchorage on September.

