Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Three ships, Express Kohima. Ncc Huda and Mugello carrying Container, Palm oil and Gasoline, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile six more ships, MSC Fie-X, Peace One, Orchid Kefalonia, Copen Hagon Bulker, Kathrine Kosan and Maran Gas Efessos carrying Container, Palm oil, Steel Coil, Chemicals and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Express Kohima and Kunlun left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Amir Gas and Avon are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 48,810 tonnes, comprising 46,532 tonnes imports cargo and 2,278 export cargo carried in 391 Containers (257 TEUs Imports & 134 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Kaisa-1, MG Efessos and MSC Fie-X & another ship ‘Seaspan Santosa’ carrying LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on Monday.

