Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Three ships, Express Kohima. Ncc Huda and Mugello carrying Container, Palm oil and Gasoline, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile six more ships, MSC Fie-X, Peace One, Orchid Kefalonia, Copen Hagon Bulker, Kathrine Kosan and Maran Gas Efessos carrying Container, Palm oil, Steel Coil, Chemicals and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Express Kohima and Kunlun left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Amir Gas and Avon are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 48,810 tonnes, comprising 46,532 tonnes imports cargo and 2,278 export cargo carried in 391 Containers (257 TEUs Imports & 134 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Kaisa-1, MG Efessos and MSC Fie-X & another ship ‘Seaspan Santosa’ carrying LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on Monday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

27 minutes ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

27 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

57 minutes ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

1 hour ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

2 hours ago
Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

2 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

2 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business