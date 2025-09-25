Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Three ships, Spil Kartika, Hansa Africa and Uog Harriet carrying Container and Gasoline, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile another Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Simaisma’ also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.

Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Hansa Africa, Peace One, AN-61, Horizon-1 and Good Heart are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 146,573 tonnes, comprising 122,424 tonnes imports cargo and 23,970 export cargo carried in 4,156 Containers (2,746 TEUs Imports & 1,410 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Nihat-M, Orchid Kefalonia, Venus-9, Simaisma and Jetta scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, SSGC, EETL and MW-4 on Thursday.

