Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Three ships, Spil Kartika, Hansa Africa and Uog Harriet carrying Container and Gasoline, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile another Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Simaisma’ also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.

Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Hansa Africa, Peace One, AN-61, Horizon-1 and Good Heart are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 146,573 tonnes, comprising 122,424 tonnes imports cargo and 23,970 export cargo carried in 4,156 Containers (2,746 TEUs Imports & 1,410 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Nihat-M, Orchid Kefalonia, Venus-9, Simaisma and Jetta scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, SSGC, EETL and MW-4 on Thursday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshak ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss

5 minutes ago
 Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Ind ..

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..

15 minutes ago
 Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE ..

Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation

22 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..

22 minutes ago
 Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marria ..

Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..

24 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of sm ..

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility

1 hour ago
UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Co ..

UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular ..

PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September ..

Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September 28

1 hour ago
 TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaom ..

TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..

2 hours ago
 With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Y ..

With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials on UNGA80 sidelines

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business