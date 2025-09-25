Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Three ships, Spil Kartika, Hansa Africa and Uog Harriet carrying Container and Gasoline, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.
Meanwhile another Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Simaisma’ also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.
Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Hansa Africa, Peace One, AN-61, Horizon-1 and Good Heart are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 146,573 tonnes, comprising 122,424 tonnes imports cargo and 23,970 export cargo carried in 4,156 Containers (2,746 TEUs Imports & 1,410 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Nihat-M, Orchid Kefalonia, Venus-9, Simaisma and Jetta scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, SSGC, EETL and MW-4 on Thursday.
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss
Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..
Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation
Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..
Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..
Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility
UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council
PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt
Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September 28
TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..
With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials on UNGA80 sidelines
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 minutes ago
-
Rs 100,000 fine warned for not displaying rate list22 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittances3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 20255 hours ago
-
Excise Dept collects Rs300m property tax in first quarter14 hours ago
-
Pak-Saudi private sectors agree to strengthen trade, investment cooperation14 hours ago
-
Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar16 hours ago
-
Four development schemes worth Rs 13.176b approved15 hours ago
-
ECC allows commercial import of used vehicles with higher duties15 hours ago