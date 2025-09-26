Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Six ships, Nihat-M, Orchid Kefalonia, Chemroad Dita, Venus-9, Simaisma and Jetta scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Chemicals, LPG, LNG and Coal, berthed at Multi- Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Six ships, Nihat-M, Orchid Kefalonia, Chemroad Dita, Venus-9, Simaisma and Jetta scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Chemicals, LPG, LNG and Coal, berthed at Multi- Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and Marginal Wharf-4 Terminal, respectively on Thursday, Meanwhile, another edible oil carrier ‘Bow Cougar’ also arrived at outer anchorage on the same day.
A total of fourteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Horizon-1, AN-61, Hansa Africa, Peace One and Good Heart the left port on during last 24 hours.
Cargo volume of 141,294 tonnes, comprising 132,567 tonnes imports cargo and 8,727 export cargo carried in 482 Containers (7 TEUs Imports & 475 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 04 ships at the Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them nil ships
for expected to take berths.
APP/mzr/
