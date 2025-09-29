Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Seaspan Santos, MSC Fie-X, Kaisa-1 and Marangas Efessos carrying Container, LPG and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan Gas Port Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Venus-9, Good Heart and Jetta carrying LPG and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Giovanni Topic and Falmouth Bay left the port on today morning, while five more ships, Noor El Huda, Seaspan Santos, Avon, Mugello and Kaisa-1 are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 202,580 tonnes, comprising 142,570 tonnes imports cargo and 60,010 export cargo carried in 6,910 Containers (3,380 TEUs Imports & 3,530 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Copenhagen Bulker, Nord Agana, AN-61, Good Heart and Jetta & three more ships, CMA CGM Zanzibar, GFS Prime and UOG Harriet-G carrying Steel Coil, Fertilizer, LPG, Coal, Container and Mogas are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, EVTL, PQEPT, PIBT, QICT and FOTCO on today.

