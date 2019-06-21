Shipping activity at Port Qasim 21 June 2019

Six ships, Tempanos, Hansa America, As Paola, Gemini, IVS Bosch Hoek and Navig-8 Amber carrying Containers, Coal, and Chemicals were arranged berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ):Six ships, Tempanos, Hansa America, As Paola, Gemini, IVS Bosch Hoek and Navig-8 Amber carrying Containers, Coal, and Chemicals were arranged berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Nord Kitan and TBC Progress scheduled to load/offload Talcum Powder and Palm Kernel also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Bitumen, Chemicals, LNG, Palm Oil and Diesel Oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships, Reem-2, Gaslog Savannah and Sky Ploeg sailed out to sea on Friday morning and four more ships, Tempanos, As Paola, IVS Bosch Hoek and Navig-8 Amber are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 196,940 tonnes, comprising 163,006 tonnes imports cargo and 33,934 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,596 containers (TEUs), (2,810 TEUs imports and 1,786 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Three ships, Cosco Japan, Nord Kitan and Singapore Bulker scheduled to load/offload containers, Talcum Powder and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT and MW-2 respectively on Friday.

While two more container vessels Happy Helena and MS Tiger are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.