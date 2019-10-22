UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 22 Oct 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:48 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 22 Oct 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):Brisk shipping was recorded at the Port where seven ships named MSC Pina, MSC Maeva, Vega Taurus, Chemroad Polaris, Tomson Gas, UACC Shams and Bum Shin carrying Containers, Coal,Chemicals, LPG, Mogas and Palm oil were allotted berths at QasimInternational Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Mearnwhile, four more ships named Chemroad Journey, SC Hong Kong,Argent Sunrise and Al-Thumma carrying Palm Oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Steel Coil, General Cargo, Chemicals, LPG, Mogas and Palm Oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships named container vessel MSC Meava and Bulk cargo carrier Ocean Beauty sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and four more ships MSC Pina, Al-Blon Bay, Tomson Gas and UACC Shams were expected to sail today in the afternoon and a chemicals carrier Chemroute polaris would be expected to sail at night hours.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 181,770 tonnes comprising 160,433 tonnes imports cargo and 21,337 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,095 containers(TEUs), ( 1,972 TEUs imports and 1,123 TEUs exports) was handled during last 24 hour.

Four ships MSC Valencia, Maersk Atlanta, Argent Sunrise and Al-Thurmma carrying Containers, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and EETL respectively on October 22 while mol Gateway is due to arrive at Port Qasim on October 23.

