Shipping activity at Port Qasim 23 September 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):M.T Houyoshi Park carrying 19,119 tonnes Phosphoric Acid was allotted berth at Engro Vopak Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships MSC Busan, Alam Mutaira, Wavasan Rubi and Estia carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and Diesel oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Chemicals, Diesel oil and Mogas respectively.

Out of them, two ships Container vessel Atlantic Flosta and Oil tanker Nor star Intrepid sailed out sea on Monday morning, and five more ships Golar Snow, Sheehaniya, Ocean Enterprise, Angle-II and Houyo Shi Park are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 166,335 tonnes, comprising 142,566 tonnes imports cargo and 23,769 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,513 Containers (TEUs), (262 TEUs imports and 1,251 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Four ships MSC Busan, Nautical Jennifer, Wavasan Rubi and Estia carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and Diesel oil are expected to take berth at QICT, PIBT, EVTL on FOTCO Monday.

While two more ships MSC Tomoko and Maersk Kinloss are due toarrive at PQ on Tuesday.