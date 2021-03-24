Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 24 march 2021

Five ships, MSC Ishyka, MSC Esthi, Yangtze, Lusail and KSL Heng Yung carrying Containers, Coal, Natural gas and Project cargo were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Gasport Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Five ships, MSC Ishyka, MSC Esthi, Yangtze, Lusail and KSL Heng Yung carrying Containers, Coal, Natural gas and Project cargo were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Gasport Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile two more ships, IDC Diamond and Chemroad Aqua with Phosphoric Acid and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port on Wednesday morning.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal, Wheat, Steel coil, Gas oil, Petroleum gas and Natural gas respectively, out of them, four ships, Sphene, MSC Ishyka, Tomson Gas and Kairan are expected to sail from QICT,EVTL and FOTCO on Wednesday (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 187,133 tonnes, comprising 149,133 tonnes imports cargo and 38,011 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,258 Containers (2,394 TEUs imports and 1,230 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A total of six ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships Chemroad Aqua, Maria Glory & IDC Diamond and another ship Medi Path carrying Phosphoric Acid, Mogas and Coal are expected take berths at EVTL, FOTCO, PQEPT and MW-4 on Wednesday, while another ship with containers 'Cape Male' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.