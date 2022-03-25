UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 25th Mar, 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 04:14 PM

Three ships namely, EM Astoria, Valkyrie and UACC Ibn Al-Halthai carrying Containers, Coal and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Electric Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, EM Astoria, Valkyrie and UACC Ibn Al-Halthai carrying Containers, Coal and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Electric Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile another ship 'Chemroad Polaris' carrying Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day (.) Berths were engaged by eleven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Maersk Senang, Chemroad Rose, EM Astoria and Veslets left the Port on Friday morning, while two more ships, gas carrier 'Tebek' and edible oil carrier 'Nave Cosmos' are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 161,867 tonnes, comprising 117,480 tonnes imports cargo and 44,387 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,627 Containers (1,439 TEUs Imports and 2,188 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, New Courage, Chemroad Polaris and Silver Ellie carrying General cargo, Phosphoric Acid and Palm oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL and LCT on Friday, 25th March, while three more Container ships, MSC Beach Express, MSC Malin and Diyala are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

>